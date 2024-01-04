Jon Moxley may have come up short in his attempt to capture the IWGP Global Championship in his showdown against Will Ospreay and eventual match-winner David Finlay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 in Tokyo, Japan, but he isn’t done in “The Land of the Rising Sun” in 2024.

After the WK18 show wrapped up this week, the AEW star spoke at the post-show press conference about plans he and the Blackpool Combat Club have for this year in Japan.

“I have a lot of stuff I want to do in Japan in 2014. I faced and defeated a litany of some of the greatest stars in the history of New Japan Pro-Wrestling; Tanahashi, Suzuki, Ishii, and there is a long list that I haven’t even been in the ring with yet,” he said. “There is a long list of shit I can do in Japan and a long list of moments and holy shit stuff that I can do in Japan. Bryan, my Blackpool Combat Club teammate, he’s wrestling Okada right now. I want to go out and see that. I want to see him make Okada tap out and break his arm after what he cost him. The Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to comeback with Bryan Danielson, with Claudio Castagnoli, I want to get Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself and prove himself and prove his mettle with all the great young competitors in Japan.”

Moxley continued, “Bushiroad has some kind of relationship with Stardom and there is a lot of great women’s pro wrestling, Joshi promotions in Japan and this is some of the best women’s wrestling in the world. Friend of the Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir, it’s a goal of mine to get her out in Japan. Seeing Marina Shafir wrestle, I think the fans of Japan, when you see her submission skills or Judo skills, her martial art skills on the mat, I think fans of Japan will absolutely adore the violence she can bring to women’s wrestling. That’s something I hope to have in the future. Marina Shafir, she wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you’ve got because that’s one of the baddest bitches walking the planet and she’ll come over here representing the Blackpool Combat Club.”

