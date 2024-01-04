Matt Riddle is ready to get 2024 off and running.

“The Original BRO” recently spoke with Ryan Gaydos of FOX News for an interview to promote his upcoming in-ring return for the first time since his release from WWE back in September.

As noted, Riddle will make his return to Major League Wrestling at the upcoming MLW Kings Of Colosseum show on January 6 against Jacob Fatu.

“I’m pretty stoked. It’s been quite a few years since I’ve wrestled for MLW,” he said. “I remember having a lot of good matches with guys like Swerve (Strickland), Tom Lawlor and others. So, pretty, pretty stoked about it. Then, to get to wrestle Fatu in my first match back is, yeah, I’m excited. I wanted to wrestle Fatu before I got signed by WWE before but now it’s happening. Pretty happy about it.”

When asked about his last three months, Riddle said, “So, the last three months, I kinda just had my first vacation in a really long time. I had a kid. A little son, Matthew. So, it was really getting ready and kinda like a reset button. The last couple of months, I totally just didn’t want to do anything other than work out, relax and take care of my family. And now that (it’s) the New Year and I got that time and everything else like that, I think it’s just time to cook again and just really been focusing on that and what I want to do in the ring. I feel like before was more of a … it’s always entertainment, but it was a lot of entertainment before. And now, I think, the direction I’m going in, I’m going to be able to show the world what I can do in the ring and just present that version of myself rather than kind of a goofball on TV.”

Check out the complete interview at FOXNews.com.