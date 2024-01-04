Is Road Dogg a better sports entertainer than MJF?

Allow the WWE Hall of Fame legend and producer for the company to answer himself.

Road Dogg Brian James was asked by his co-host on his official podcast, “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” if he feels he was a better sports entertainer than AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

“The fact that I’ve taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pissed, you think, by now,” he started. “I don’t know, dude, he’s great,” said Dogg. “He’s a really great promo. He’s not a great wrestler, in my mind, but I wasn’t even a good one, so I don’t compare that to. Let me just give this to you plain and simple. The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than MJF. That is no disrespect to MJF, I’ve met the individual, very respectful young man, very smart young man. Smart in the way he eats, the way he trains, surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear; I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.”

He continued, “I think the dude is a good dude. Spent some time with him at a…sat with him and Billy [Billy Gunn] while we watched Grado work at the convention we were at, and had a blast. Great guy. Great at what we do. Would be tremendous in WWE. Never say never. I hope I get the opportunity to work with him. Again, let me make it very simple for you guys; I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at AdFreeShows.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.