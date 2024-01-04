Britt Baker opens up about taking a step out of the spotlight in AEW.

The former women’s champion was asked about her absence during a recent interview on Ring The Belle, where she explained that the AEW fanbase clearly wanted less of her so she just gave them what they wanted. She adds that she will pick up the pieces when they are unable to become a top star like she did.

Yeah. I think with our very passionate fans, they’re very vocal with what they want, what they don’t want, what they like, what they don’t like. We listen. I listen. If they are telling me they want or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, ‘We want less Britt Baker.’ So, if that’s what they want, that’s what they’ll get. Let me take a step back, here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it and make the women’s division about you and you be the face of the women’s division. When no one else can do that, I’ll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again.

Baker last wrestled in AEW on an episode of Collision back in September. She had marquee matchups all year prior to that, including a world title match at All In from Wembley Stadium. Her full interview can be found below.

