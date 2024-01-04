An update on top WWE superstar, Charlotte Flair.

The Queen injured her knee during a matchup at the tail-end of 2023, with multiple sources reporting that she will most likely require surgery and miss up to nine months of action. Today, PW Insider reveals that Flair was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where she will indeed be getting surgery later in the week. Her husband, former AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo, was spotted with her.

Even though Flair will be sidelined for a large portion of 2024 she was still able to secure a large contract from WWE when she decided to re-sign. It was said to be one of the biggest women’s contracts in WWE history.