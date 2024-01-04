The viewership numbers are in for the January 2nd episode of NXT on USA, better known as New Year’s Evil.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 768,000 average viewers, an increase of 15% from the December 26th episode of 670,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.25 in the key demographics (18-49), which was up 32% from the previous Tuesday’s 0.19 rating.

NXT New Year’s Evil featured Trick Williams besting Grayson Waller with the help of Kevin Owens, as well as the LWO taking on No Quarter Catch and Obi Femi winning the NXT Men’s Breakout tournament.

