Nic Nemeth is a Wanted Man.

The former WWE superstar, who wrestled for nearly 20 years as Dolph Ziggler, is already making splashes in his new ventures in professional wrestling. Nemeth showed up at this morning’s NJPW WrestleKingdom 18 pay-per-view, and has already started a feud with new IWGP Global Champion David Finlay.

Now, Nemeth has released a new video on his social media channels, which shows the multi-time world champion escaping from a police car to fight the undead. The trailer has vibes of The Evil Dead or From Dust Till Daw, with Nemeth fighting them all off.

Check out the trailer below.