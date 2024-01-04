Jon Moxley puts NJPW and other Japanese wrestling companies on notice in 2024.

In a post match conference after his loss at WrestleKingdom 18 the Death Rider stated that the Blackpool Combat Club is not finished with NJPW in 2024, where he promised that his group would be back to reign their dominance over the professional wrestling landscape.

I have a lot of stuff I want to do in Japan in 2014. I faced and defeated a litany of some of the greatest stars in the history of New Japan Pro-Wrestling; Tanahashi, Suzuki, Ishii, and there is a long list that I haven’t even been in the ring with yet. There is a long list of shit I can do in Japan and a long list of moments and holy shit stuff that I can do in Japan. Bryan, my Blackpool Combat Club teammate, he’s wrestling Okada right now. I want to go out and see that. I want to see him make Okada tap out and break his arm after what he cost him. The Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond.

Moxley later states that he would love if Marina Shafir, who he calls an unofficial member of the BCC, could come to Japan and show companies like STARDOM what she is made of.

I want to comeback with Bryan Danielson, with Claudio Castagnoli, I want to get Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself and prove himself and prove his mettle with all the great young competitors in Japan. Bushiroad has some kind of relationship with Stardom and there is a lot of great women’s pro wrestling, Joshi promotions in Japan and this is some of the best women’s wrestling in the world. Friend of the Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir, it’s a goal of mine to get her out in Japan. Seeing Marina Shafir wrestle, I think the fans of Japan, when you see her submission skills or Judo skills, her martial art skills on the mat, I think fans of Japan will absolutely adore the violence she can bring to women’s wrestling. That’s something I hope to have in the future. Marina Shafir, she wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you’ve got because that’s one of the baddest bitches walking the planet and she’ll come over here representing the Blackpool Combat Club.

Moxley wasn’t the only Blackpool Combat Club member who lost at WrestleKingdom 18. Bryan Danielson was unable to defeat Kazuchika Okada in their highly anticipated Forbidden Door II rematch. The show also featured several major title changes, which you can check out here.

Moxley’s full comments can be found below.

