ROH held its Final Battle on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, which marked the end of an era for ROH. After Final Battle, ROH will go on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 to “reimagine” the company. ROH talent won’t have their contracts renewed following the PPV.

Several wrestlers took to social media today to pay tribute to the promotion, as seen below:

Tonight's #FinalBattle could possibly be @RingOfHonor's last event ever – It at least signifies the end of an ROH era. I have many great memories from ROH & felt compelled to share some today. Big Money Matt originated in ROH, as I was in the midst of an issue with Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/RhIXT82e87 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 11, 2021

Thank you @ringofhonor for being my home, helping me grow leaps & bounds as a performer and human. From a 20yr old kid to a almost 33yr old man you were my everything! Forever #MrROH! #Finalbattle pic.twitter.com/6c9K4WbGLm — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 12, 2021

Thank you @ringofhonor Wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without you

Thank you for the memories #ROHFinalBattle — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 12, 2021

I spent my early years with @ringofhonor and it will always be important to me. Happy #FinalBattle y’all — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) December 11, 2021

Final battle in 2005.

This is the day I started US journey.

I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/4JH0u6uTjw — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 11, 2021

In 2005 I had only done Florida indies & most of that was ring announcing but Gabe gave me a shot with Punk leaving to go to WWE I learned so much in the 4+ years I was there during the “glory days” of ROH and am proud to be part of their rich history #ThankYouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/PkJO4rOAqn — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) December 12, 2021

Thank-you @ringofhonor and @rohcary for giving me an opportunity and being the launching pad for countless careers in this industry. So many insane moments and legendary performers have graced an ROH ring, honored to share a small page in their history. #finalbattle pic.twitter.com/5URCVyCm2f — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 12, 2021

Hangman Page posting this lovely message on Instagram today and then filming a heartfelt message of gratitude and well wishes as a surprise to Ring of Honor tonight was such a beautiful thing. Wholesome cowboy shit is my favorite cowboy shit! #FinalBattle ♥️ pic.twitter.com/THPopjNgg8 — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) December 12, 2021