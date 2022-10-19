“Hangman” Adam Page suffered a concussion on last night’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, during the loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

AEW announced that Page was diagnosed with a concussion at a Cincinnati trauma center, and later released. He will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol.

“Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol,” AEW’s statement read. “AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere.”

Page had to be stretchered backstage after the match with Moxley. Towards the end of their match, Moxley hit Page with a lariat, which turned him inside out. Page hit the mat face-first, and the referee checked on him, then immediately called for Ringside Physician Michael Sampson. The match was stopped and Moxley was named the winner.

A stretcher was brought out, and the bottom rope had to be loosened to get Page out to receive medical attention. This was not shown on camera, but you can see the moment in the tweets seen below.

Taz and Tony Schiavone were visibly shaken on camera due to what was happening with Page in front of them. Excalibur plugged the upcoming cards for Rampage and Dynamite, before Moxley took over with a promo, wishing Page the best of luck and a full recovery, and that he would be able to hold his child again. Moxley then called out MJF, who teased a cash-in with his Casino Ladder Match chip. MJF left the ring and said he wanted Moxley at 100%, and then their match was made for Full Gear.

You can see the related tweets below, along with a post from WWE’s Big E:

