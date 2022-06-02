AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Former world champion Adam Page will take on NJPW/IMPACT star David Finlay in singles-action, Page’s first appearance since losing the title to CM Punk at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Adam Page vs. David Finlay