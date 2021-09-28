Former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) recently appeared on the Highspots Wrestling Network’s ‘Virtual Gimmick Table’ show to discuss his run with WWE, and how he misses being in the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he enjoyed his WWE run but it was very time consuming:

It’s kind of cool to have the opportunity just to do stuff. I was very fortunate in my time with WWE but it was very, very time consuming. I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things so now during my downtime when I’m trying to figure out what I wanna do when I grow up, I get an opportunity to go out and, you know, explore different avenues, try different things and I’m enjoying it. I definitely miss being in the squared circle though. I promise you that.

On his time as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds:

I was a Rosebud. That’s what got me seen. Vince [McMahon] himself saw me doing the Rosebud gimmick, he goes, ‘Why is this guy doing this?’

