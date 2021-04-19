During his appearance on Bommer in the Morning, Adnan Virk spoke on how he ended up getting hired by the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

The brain trust there (at WWE) made the decision late last year. They said, ‘We want to kind of get a legit sportscaster guy.’ Like an actual sportscaster to come in and offer a different feel. Nick Khan was my former agent at CAA and he’s the current President of WWE. Michael Cole is of course the voice of Smackdown on Fridays, and he’s in charge of all the talent in the division. He reaches out to my guy, asks ‘Would I be interested?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a shot.’

So I auditioned in early February. And the audition was just amazing. I’m calling matches, previous matches, off the monitor that had happened the previous weeks on RAW and Smackdown. And I approached just as I would if I were calling a (Calgary) Flames/(Edmonton) Oilers game. I just went on the website and went ‘Okay, here’s Shayna Baszler. She’s been with WWE for this many years, her featured move is Kirifuda Driver.’ And I just called the action. Play by play follows a three at structure; introduce the characters, establish the characters and put a bow on it. That’s what I did. Afterwards I interviewed a couple of the WWE stars.