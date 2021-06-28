AEW has announced that the Dynamite scheduled for September 8 at the Agganis Arena in Boston has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, October 27.

This event was originally scheduled for April 15, 2020, then changed to August 5, 2020, and then changed again to April 21 of this year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to those dates being changed, and the September 8 date was just recently announced in mid-March. Now the date has been changed for a third time.

There’s no word yet on why the event was moved again, but AEW noted in their announcement, “As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”

Fans who had already purchased tickets to the September 8 show will be able to use them on October 27, or receive refunds via their point of purchase.

Stay tuned for updates.

