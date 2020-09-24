AEW has announced several matchups and segments for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which includes the in-ring return of women’s division star Britt Baker. Check it out below.

-Isiah Kassidy versus Chris Jericho

-FTR versus SCU

-Ricky Starks versus Darby Allin

-Britt Baker in action

-Jon Moxley appears

AEW also announced that on October 7th the promotion will be celebrating the career of its first world champion Chris Jericho for his 30-year anniversary. Video package can be seen below.