AEW has announced several matchups and segments for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which includes the in-ring return of women’s division star Britt Baker. Check it out below.
-Isiah Kassidy versus Chris Jericho
-FTR versus SCU
-Ricky Starks versus Darby Allin
-Britt Baker in action
-Jon Moxley appears
AEW also announced that on October 7th the promotion will be celebrating the career of its first world champion Chris Jericho for his 30-year anniversary. Video package can be seen below.
IT'S 30 YEARS OF JERICHO!
Join us LIVE as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of @IAmJericho on October 7th! pic.twitter.com/WDrxgo3NzI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020