This week, fans can play Stadium Stampede in AEW Fight Forever.

The new mode’s trailer, which you can view below, was released last month. It featured a variety of wrestlers fighting over the stadium while using a variety of weapons.

30 wrestlers compete in the mode until only one remains. The mode will be available on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The news was made at midnight in a video starring Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Eddie Kingston.

The game is available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.