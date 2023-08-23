This week, fans can play Stadium Stampede in AEW Fight Forever.
The new mode’s trailer, which you can view below, was released last month. It featured a variety of wrestlers fighting over the stadium while using a variety of weapons.
30 wrestlers compete in the mode until only one remains. The mode will be available on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
The news was made at midnight in a video starring Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Eddie Kingston.
The game is available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
