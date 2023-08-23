A new match for NJPW Road to Destruction has been announced, as the tour starts on September 8th.

The September 30th show at Korakuen Hall will feature a big match seeing Lio Rush and Kazuchika Okada against IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and G1 Climax 33 winner Tetsuya Naito.

This comes before the October 9th Destruction event in Ryogoku, where Takahashi is defending the Junior Heavyweight Title in a three-way against Rush and ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey.

Rush and Takahashi clashed over the Junior Heavyweight Title at the New Japan Cup final show this past March before meeting once again on day three of the Best of the Super Juniors tour.