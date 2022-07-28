AEW has announced a $100,000 donation to Oceana.

The donation was tied to this year’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired last night on TBS, and also caps AEW’s special Shark Week collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation.

AEW CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan commented, “From AEW’s inception, we’ve been committed to giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives, and it’s why ‘Fight for the Fallen’ continues to be such a special show to everyone at AEW. Kicking off a new era under Warner Bros. Discovery, our integration with Shark Week created the perfect opportunity to bring Oceana to the forefront and help this incredible organization to support something that impacts our entire planet.”

Below is the full press release issued to us:

AEW Announces $100,000 Donation To Oceana During Special AEW: Dynamite Fight For The Fallen

— Donation Caps Special “Shark Week” Collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery in Support of Oceana’s Mission to Protect and Restore the World’s Oceans —

July 27, 2022 – Continuing its commitment to supporting charitable organizations and communities, AEW announced a $100,000 donation to Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is winning campaigns around the world that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks.

The donation was announced during Wednesday’s special “Fight for the Fallen” episode of “AEW: Dynamite” on TBS, live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. The donation comes on the heels of an unprecedented cross-promotion between AEW and Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” summer’s most-anticipated television event which returned on July 24 for its historic 34th year. Premiere night of “Shark Week” showed no signs of slowing down — up a whopping +500% vs. the same night a year ago in Live +Same Day ratings. “Shark Week” elevated Discovery Channel to be the #1 network in Prime Time across all of television among Men and Teens*.

Now in its fourth iteration, AEW’s “Fight for the Fallen” event historically benefits a charity partner, with past causes focusing on victims of gun violence, COVID-19 relief, and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. This year’s donation will support Oceana’s work, including its campaign to ban the buying and selling of shark fins in the U.S. Individuals can sign Oceana’s petition at: Oceana.org/FinBanNow.

Fans can also join AEW in supporting this effort by donating to Oceana at: Oceana.org/donate.

“From AEW’s inception, we’ve been committed to giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives, and it’s why ‘Fight for the Fallen’ continues to be such a special show to everyone at AEW,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Kicking off a new era under Warner Bros. Discovery, our integration with Shark Week created the perfect opportunity to bring Oceana to the forefront and help this incredible organization to support something that impacts our entire planet.”

This year’s “Fight for the Fallen” episode featured a stacked card including AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against Rush, Bryan Danielson making his in-ring return against the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia, AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland taking on Tony Nese and Mark Sterling in a handicap match, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defending her title against Miyu Yamashita, FTW Champion Ricky Starks defending his title against Danhausen, Sammy Guevara taking on Dante Martin, and Jungle Boy speaking for the first time since he was attacked in a shocking betrayal by his former mentor Christian Cage.

* (Men 25-54, Persons 12-17), no exclusions. Source: Nielsen Live+SD CVG RTGs; ranks based on 000s; YAGO comparisons are vs. Sunday, 7/25/21 timeslots to the nearest quarter-hour

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is headlined by CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, FTR, Jungle Boy, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Wardlow, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Luchasaurus, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more. Follow Oceana on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: @Oceana

More about the Discovery-Shark Week / Oceana partnership:

This year, longtime partner Oceana is a recipient of Discovery’s annual text to donate campaign. By texting the word “shark” to 707070, Shark Week fans can support Oceana through Discovery’s Shark Week Fund via Pledge, a donation platform, and contribute to shark conservation and ocean preservation. The text link will also provide access to exclusive Shark Week Zoom backgrounds featuring the text-to-donate. Through its partnership with Shark Week, Oceana is reminding the public that humans need healthy oceans and healthy oceans need sharks. Additionally, Discovery and Nautica enlisted Andre Musgrove, Underwater Cinematographer & Photographer, Freediver and Shark Diving Expert, to relay this important message through a PSA that is airing across Oceana, Discovery and Nautica channels.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.