WWE NXT UK Results 7/28/22

The BT Sports Studios

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Andy Shepherd & Nigel McGuinness)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (c) vs. Mark Andrews & Wild Boar For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Brooks Jensen and Wild Boar will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Boar applies a wrist lock. Boar tags in Andrews. Andrews with a flying double foot stomp. Andrews grabs a side wrist lock. Jensen goes for a Bodyslam, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews sends Jensen to the corner. Andrews blocks a boot from Jensen. Andrews wraps the left leg of Jensen around the middle rope. Andrews tags in Boar. Andrews with a Tiger Feint Kick. Andrews with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Boar follows that with three overhand chops. Boar with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Jensen tags in Briggs. Jensen whips Boar across the ring. Jensen leapfrogs over Boar. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Sliding Haymaker. Boar tags in Andrews. Briggs catches Andrews in mid-air. Briggs goes for a Bodyslam, but Andrews lands back on his feet. Andrews dropkicks Briggs. Andrews applies a wrist lock. Briggs tags in Jensen. Briggs breaks the grip. Assisted Powerslam. Jensen with an elbow drop for a two count.

Jensen applies a rear chin lock. Jensen punches Andrews in the back. Andrews decks Jensen with a JawBreaker. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Jensen sends Andrews to the corner. Jensen with a chop/clothesline combination. Briggs tags himself in. Briggs applies a rear chin lock. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Briggs tags in Jensen. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Briggs punches Andrews in the back. Jensen rocks Andrews with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Jensen with a forearm across the back of Andrews for a two count. Jensen applies a rear chin lock. Andrews attacks the midsection of Jensen. Jensen punches Andrews in the back. Jensen with the irish whip. Andrews side steps Jensen into the turnbuckles. Jensen tags in Briggs. Briggs and Jensen goes for The Assisted Powerslam, but Andrews counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Andrews crawls under Briggs legs. Andrews tags in Boar.

Boar ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Boar knocks Jensen off the ring apron. Boar is throwing haymakers at Briggs. Boar kicks Briggs in the gut. Boar with clubbing forearms. Briggs scores the elbow knockdown. Briggs goes for an elbow drop, but Boar ducks out of the way. Boar with a Seated Senton for a one count. Boar with a Senton Splash for a two count. Boar applies a waist lock. Briggs with a back elbow smash. Briggs backs Boar into the turnbuckles. Briggs tags in Jensen. Standing Switch Exchange. Jensen with a back elbow smash. Andrews tags himself in. Andrews with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dropkick/German Suplex Combination. Andrews tags in Boar. Andrews dropkicks Briggs off the apron. Boar lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Boar with a Corner Spear. Jensen responds with a Running Lariat. Jensen tags in Briggs. Briggs with The Big Boot. Boar tags in Andrews. Briggs goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Andrews counters with another Stundog Millionaire. Andrews dropkicks Jensen off the apron. Andrews goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Briggs ducks out of the way. Briggs tags in Jensen. Briggs and Jensen connects with The High Low to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen via Pinfall

– Oliver Carter & Die Familie Vignette.

– Chase U will make their NXT UK Debut next week.

Second Match: Blair Davenport vs. Amale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amale dodges The Big Boot. Amale with two arm-drags. Amale side steps a dropkick from Davenport. Amale rolls Davenport over for a two count. Davenport drives her knee into the midsection of Amale. Davenport applies a side headlock. Amale whips Davenport across the ring. Amale drops down on the canvas. Amale scores the elbow knockdown. Amale with The Pump Kick. Amale with a low dropkick for a two count. Amale sends Davenport face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Davenport avoids The Running Pump Kick. Davenport with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davenport bodyslams Amale. Davenport kicks Amale out of the ring.

Davenport punches Amale in the back. Amale with a reverse hammer throw into the ringside barricade. Davenport dodges The Running Boot. Davenport with a hair pull takedown on the floor. Davenport rolls Amale back into the ring. Davenport hooks the outside leg for a two count. Davenport applies a wrist lock. Davenport with two shoulder tackles. Davenport applies a top wrist lock. Amale with heavy bodyshots. Davenport with a knee lift. Davenport whips Amale across the ring. Davenport drops Amale with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Davenport applies The Cobra Clutch. Amale backs Davenport into the turnbuckles. Davenport uses her feet to create separation. Davenport with a Running Enzuigiri.

Amale ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Amale clotheslines Davenport. Amale scores the elbow knockdown. Amale with a corner clothesline. Davenport denies The Running Bulldog. Davenport kicks Amale in the face. Amale avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Amale drops Davenport with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Amale applies a waist lock. Davenport with three sharp elbow strikes. Davenport with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Davenport goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Amale lands back on her feet. Amale with a German Suplex. Amale delivers The Face Wash for a two count. Davenport denies The Hope Breaker. Davenport rolls Amale over for a two count. Davenport with a Flash Knee Strike. Davenport connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

.@Shasamuels is forced to give the clothes off his back as he continues to pay off debts following @NoamDar’s #NXTUK #HeritageCup loss. pic.twitter.com/K2n3Om4Eb7 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 28, 2022

Third Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Wolfgang For The WWE NXT UK Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolfgang backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Wolfgang whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov runs into Wolfgang. Dragunov grabs a side headlock. Shoulder Block Exchange. Wolfgang drops Dragunov with a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang bodyslams Dragunov. Dragunov kicks Wolfgang in the face. Dragunov sends Wolfgang into the ropes. Dragunov with another side headlock takeover. Wolfgang blocks a knee lift from Dragunov. Dragunov with an arm-bar takedown. Dragunov applies a front face lock. Dragunov’s back starts giving out as he picks up Wolfgang. Forearm Exchange. Wolfgang sends Dragunov to the corner. Dragunov kicks Wolfgang in the face. Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Dragunov goes for a Jumping Knee Strike, but Wolfgang counters with a Running Belly to Back Suplex into the turnbuckles.

Wolfgang with two knee drops. Wolfgang puts his knee on Dragunov’s back. Wolfgang applies a rear chin lock. Wolfgang punches Dragunov in the back. Dragunov denies The Cloverleaf. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Wolfgang kicks Dragunov in the back. Wolfgang poses for the crowd. Dragunov delivers his combination offense. Dragunov is still favoring his back. Wolfgang shoves Dragunov into the ropes. Wolfgang with an elbow drop for a two count. Wolfgang whips Dragunov into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang kicks Dragunov in the gut. Dragunov decks Wolfgang with a back elbow smash. Dragunov goes for a Bodyslam, but Wolfgang counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Wolfgang applies a waist lock. Dragunov with three sharp elbow strikes. Dragunov with three discus chops. Wolfgang denies The German Suplex.

Wolfgang dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolfgang with a forearm shot across the back of Dragunov. Dragunov drops Wolfgang with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Rising Knee Strike. Dragunov follows that with a Flying Knee Drop. Wolfgang blocks The Vertical Drop. Dragunov brings Wolfgang down to the mat. Dragunov is raining down 12×6 elbows. Dragunov with a Senton Splash. Dragunov with three short-arm lariats. Wolfgang responds with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Wolfgang with The Modified GTS for a two count. Wolfgang applies a front face lock. Wolfgang goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dragunov counters with a falling haymaker for a two count. Dragunov with The Diving Senton Splash. Wolfgang uppercuts Dragunov in mid-air. Wolfgang hits The Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dragunov puts Wolfgang on the top turnbuckle. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Wolfgang’s neck. Wolfgang HeadButts Dragunov. Wolfgang goes for The Spear, but Dragunov counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dragunov with a Vertical Suplex. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall