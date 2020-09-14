AEW has announced on Twitter that they are now offering a season pass for televised events entitled the “Dynamite Seven,” which would give fans the chance to see 7 episodes of Dynamite live from Daily’s Place for only $175 dollars. The first show available for this package will be the September 23rd edition of Dynamite.

Starting last month AEW has allowed a limited number of fans to attend tapings and pay per views as long as they follow social distancing rules and other safety protocols like always wearing a mask.