Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City featured a segment with top star and former FTW champion Ricky Starks, where The Absolute one entered himself into the upcoming eliminator tournament. Starks promised fans that he would defeat everyone in his path, and walk out of Full Gear, where the tournament finals take place, as the new #1 contender for the AEW world championship.

AEW would then announce the remaining competitors in the tournament. The full list includes Eddie Kingston, Brian Cage, RUSH, Bandido, Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, and Dante Martin.

HERE WE GO— WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT BRACKET! WHO'S UR PICK??!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/p42IWvxkT2 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 5, 2022

Full results to tonight’s AEW Rampage can be found here.