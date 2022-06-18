Hook is set to return to the ring on next Friday’s AEW Rampage, which will be the go-home show for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

This week’s Road Rager Rampage featured Lexy Nair interviewing Hook backstage. She announced that he will wrestle a top prospect from the NJPW Los Angeles Dojo next Friday night, but the opponent was not named.

Nair remarked how this will be an exciting way to kick off Forbidden Door weekend, but Hook didn’t seem interested as usual. She then asked if anything excites him, and he shot her a look with his eyebrow raised. Nair quickly moved on but Danhausen then interrupted.

Danhausen kept using “we” when commenting on how they will annihilate, destroy and eviscerate the NJPW LA Dojo prospects next week on Rampage, until Hook interrupted him with a hand on his chest.

“I’ve got this,” Hook said, breaking his silence before walking off off.

Hook is currently undefeated in AEW with a record of 9-0. He has singles wins over Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo, Serpentico, Blake Li, QT Marshall, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake. Hook worked his first tag team match on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show last month, teaming with Danhausen to defeat Tony Nese and Mark Sterling.

This is the only match announced for the go-home Rampage as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Wednesday’s go-home Dynamite, which will air live from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, currently has several big matches announced. You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will then air next Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago. You can click here for the updated Forbidden Door line-up.

