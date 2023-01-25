Britt Baker is currently injured.

AEW just announced that Baker is injured and unable to compete on tonight’s Dynamite episode in the Triple Threat with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The match will now be a singles match between Soho and Storm.

“Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite. Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT!,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what sort of injury Baker is suffering from, or when she will be back in action. Her last match was on the January 11 Dynamite, when she and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Storm and Saraya. Baker did defeat Billie Starkz on last night’s AEW Dark, but the bout was taped back on December 17.

Baker has not commented on her status as of this writing. Below is the full tweet from AEW:

