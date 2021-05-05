AEW issued the following press release announcing the launch of a new global online apparel shop. Full details can be found below.

AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today —

May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launch of its new online shop for official merchandise, Global.ShopAEW.com. Effective immediately, fans from 224 countries can order through the website to save up to 60 percent on shipping costs and reduce delivery time by up to 50 percent.

The online shop will offer more than 400 t-shirts for purchase, with additional items available soon. The apparel will ship directly from AEW’s global distribution warehouses in Toronto, Canada; Tijuana, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Riga, Latvia; Amakusa, Japan; and Victoria and Brisbane, Australia.

“We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of AEW. For more information and to get started shopping, visit Global.ShopAEW.com