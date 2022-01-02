AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark: Elevation, which features former NXT star Jake Atlas making his debut. Check out all the matchups below.

-Jake Atlas versus Serpentico

-JP Harlow versus Andrade El Idolo

-Riho versus Valentina Rossi

-Jay Lethal versus Troy Hollywood

-Skye Blue versus Angelica Risk

-Dark Order versus Shayne Stetson/Mike Orlando

-Scorpio Sky versus Ray Jaz

-Megan Bayne versus Leila Grey