AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark: Elevation, which features former NXT star Jake Atlas making his debut. Check out all the matchups below.
-Jake Atlas versus Serpentico
-JP Harlow versus Andrade El Idolo
-Riho versus Valentina Rossi
-Jay Lethal versus Troy Hollywood
-Skye Blue versus Angelica Risk
-Dark Order versus Shayne Stetson/Mike Orlando
-Scorpio Sky versus Ray Jaz
-Megan Bayne versus Leila Grey
A NEW EPISODE of #AEWDarkElevation drops TOMORROW at 7/6c featuring:
・@AndradeElIdolo v @JPHARLOW_2
・@TheLethalJay v @MR_THollywood
・#JakeAtlas (@kennymarquez) v @KingSerpentico
・@Skyebyee v @angelica_risk
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/7HNlO0RE10
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2022
A NEW EPISODE of #AEWDarkElevation drops
TOMORROW at 7/6c featuring:
・@ScorpioSky v @thereal_RayJaz
・@riho_gtmv v @MafiosaRossi
・#DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1/@YTAlexReynolds v @thebigorlando/#ShayneStetson
・@themeganbayne v @Miss_LeilaGrey
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/DD57PF7uu2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2022