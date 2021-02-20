AEW has announced on Twitter that former world champion Jon Moxley will be taking on Ryan Nemeth in singles-action on next Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Purveyor of Violence will be looking to pick up a big victory on his path towards the Revolution pay per view, where he takes on Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch.

After the brutal attack by The Good Brothers & @AEW World Champ @KennyOmegamanX + Omega challenging Mox to an Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch, @JonMoxley is ready for a fight. This Wednesday February 24th Mox faces #HollywoodHunk Ryan Nemeth on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/NOYb2Nj5Se — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2021

UPDATED DYNAMITE LINEUP

-Lance Archer versus Rey Fenix Ladder qualifier

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Isiah Kassidy

-Nyla Rose versus Tay Conti Round One Women’s Eliminator Tournament

-Britt Baker versus Anna Jay Round One Women’s Eliminator Touranment

-Ricky Starks/Brian Cage versus The Varsity Blondes

-Jake Hager versus Brandon Cutler

-Jon Moxley versus Ryan Nemeth