AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that they will be returning to Las Vegas on Sunday May 27th for their annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the promotion’s fourth Double or Nothing event since their inception in 2019. The event will take place at the T-Mobile arena.

AEW will also be running a live Dynamite on Wednesday May 23rd, as well as a live Rampage on Friday May 25th at the Michelob Ultra arena in Vegas. Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, March 4th.

Full details are below.