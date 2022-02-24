We have another confirmed matchup for AEW Revolution.

Former world champion Jon Moxley will take on top superstar Bryan Danielson in a singles-matchup at the March 6th pay-per-view, a bout that became official on this evening’s edition of Dynamite. Check out the segment below.

And we have an answer! It's gonna be @JonMoxley vs. @BryanDanielson LIVE at the #AEWRevolution PPV on Sunday March 6! What an incredible night of action here at #AEWDynamite from Bridgeport, CT! pic.twitter.com/4u3BAATH7W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR REVOLUTION:

-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. TBD

-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. TBD vs. TBD