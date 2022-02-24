Pro-wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy spoke with Jared Myers at a concert earlier today, where the former world champion confirmed that he will headed to AEW once his WWE non-compete clause comes to an end. He later adds that he will be reuniting with his brother Matt Hardy for another tag team run. You can check it out below. (Audio is difficult to hear due to the music from the concert)

Hardy was released by WWE back in December after an odd incident at a house show. WWE later offered him a chance to return as a member of the 2022 Hall of Fame class, an offer that Hardy denied.