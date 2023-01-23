All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their debut show in Winnipeg Canada has been rescheduled.

AEW was originally scheduled for a Dynamite and Rampage taping on Tuesday, March 14th, but due to a revised network television schedule, it will now air in its normal slot on Wednesday, March 15th. The show will take place at the Canada Life Centre. The card for the event is currently unknown.

It is also noted that fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday will be able to use those for Wednesday. However, those who are unable to attend can receive a refund up until February 5th.

Check it out below.