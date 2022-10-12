On October 7th, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) applied to trademark the term “Varsity Athletes” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a a group or individual wrestlers.”

This is the tag team name of Tony Nese and Josh Woods.