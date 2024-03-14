The viewership numbers are in for AEW Big Business on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 801,000 viewers, a 3% increase from the March 6th episode of Dynamite that drew 779,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic, which was the same number as last Wednesday’s key demo. WrestleNomics does note that Nielsen did not calculate the overrun so the number may change. We’ll keep you updated.

Big Business featured the debut of Mercedes Moné, as well as a number of marquee matchups including Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow, Riho vs. Willow, Chris Jericho and HOOK teaming up and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.