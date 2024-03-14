Booker T says that an incident almost occurred between him and CM Punk.

The former five-time world champion revealed this news on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker doesn’t divulge too much information, stating that the two almost “got into it” at the taping.

I almost had a little run in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week. We’ll talk about it later. I don’t want to put it out there because they are going to pick it up and run with it.

Punk famously got into multiple backstage incidents during his tenure in AEW, with his second offense leading to his termination. You can check out Booker’s full thoughts below.