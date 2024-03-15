AEW has announced a new singles matchup for tomorrow’s Rampage.
Konosuke Takeshita will be clashing with Komander in singles-action. The bout was confirmed today on social media.
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT
After one of the most talked about matches of the year at #AEWRevolution, #DonCallisFamily’s @takesoup returns to face the high-flying @komandercrMX TOMORROW on #AEW Rampage! pic.twitter.com/8Erku0ti1N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR MARCH 15TH:
-Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and Action Andretti
-Toni Storm & Mariah May will compete in tag team action
-Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).
-AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket to be revealed
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander