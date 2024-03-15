AEW has announced a new singles matchup for tomorrow’s Rampage.

Konosuke Takeshita will be clashing with Komander in singles-action. The bout was confirmed today on social media.

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

After one of the most talked about matches of the year at #AEWRevolution, #DonCallisFamily's @takesoup returns to face the high-flying @komandercrMX TOMORROW on #AEW Rampage!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MARCH 15TH:

-Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and Action Andretti

-Toni Storm & Mariah May will compete in tag team action

-Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).

-AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament bracket to be revealed

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander