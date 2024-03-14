Mercedes Moné explains why she decided to sign with AEW.

The CEO made her debut for the promotion at last night’s Big Business event in Boston, where she was given a hero’s welcome. The former multi-time women’s champion has since spoken to Sports Illustrated to discuss why she joined AEW.

I want to be here, I need to be here, and it’s because of the women’s division. The women here laid the foundation. They’re the reason I want to be in AEW. We’re going to make so much magic here.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mercedes reveals that the injury she sustained last year was much worse than people realized, and that doctors told her her career was over. Fortunately, she beat the odds.

I got an MRI in May, and the surgeon told me, ‘This is career-ending,’” said Moné. “That was the biggest shock in my whole life. I’d never really been injured like this before. My worst injury before this was from Hell in a Cell in 2019, when my pelvis was out of place for eight months. This was so much more painful. People thought it was just a broken ankle. I was non-weight bearing for three months. It was a fight every dayIt was devastating when I was told I was never going to come back. But I always knew I would be back, and I told that to my surgeon. Now I’m healthy and my surgeon is calling his mentor saying, ‘Look at what happened here, it’s incredible.’ I don’t like being told no. I always believed I would be back, and now it’s true.

