Are you ready for tonight’s AEW double taping?

If not, allow Lexy Nair and “Smart” Mark Sterling, as well as some special guests, get you ready!

Nair and Sterling checked in with the usual pre-show on AEW’s various social media channels for tonight’s Collision, as well as the special Battle of the Belts VIII special event from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

RJ City and legendary Memphis wrestling commentator Dave Brown join Nair and Sterling to run down the action in store for both shows, which kick off on TNT at 8/7c and continue at 10/9c.

Check out the official AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VIII pre-show with Lexy Nair, “Smart” Mark Sterling, RJ City and Dave Brown via the Twitter (X) post embedded below courtesy of AEW’s official account.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision & AEW Battle of the Belts VIII results coverage from Memphis, TN.