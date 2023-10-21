Although CM Punk is in Chicago but is not expected at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 tonight, some other big names are.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Juventud Guerrera and Konnan have been spotted in Chicago ahead of tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 premium live event.

According to the report, it is unclear if either are expected at the pay-per-view event, which goes down at 8/7c from Cicero Stadium.

Guerrera and Konnan are advertised for tomorrow’s Lucha Festival signing prior to the evening’s IMPACT On AXS Bound For Glory Fallout taping in Cicero Stadium.