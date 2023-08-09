AEW Collision drew 417,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 43.57% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 739,000 viewers for the seventh Collision episode.

The eighth episode of Collision drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 51.85% from the 0.27 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.13 key demo rating represents 164,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 53.67% from the 354,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.27 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the lowest total audience, and the lowest key demo rating for the show so far, tied with the taped July 1 show that also drew a 0.13 key demo rating. Saturday’s total audience was down 43.57% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 51.85% from the previous week.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a promo by The Acclaimed, Jay White vs. Metalik, AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Mercedes Martinez, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defending against Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, plus CM Punk defending his “Real” AEW World Title against Ricky Starks with Ricky Steamboat as the special outside referee, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode:

