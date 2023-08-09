Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff discussed Cody Rhodes beating Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, his belief that WWE should hold off on Cody challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Cody Rhodes vs. Lesnar:

“Unbelievable. By the way, that whole package set this thing up, and you just summarized the story verbally, but the package did it visually. Yes. Yeah. You’re gonna tell me there’s no story there. What kind of a moron would suggest that there was no story in that package. You mean you summarize it verbally, but that package illustrated it in such a powerful way. That was next. It’s exactly what I tweeted while I was watching it. It is the next level. There is nothing I’ve ever seen done as well as that particular package. Take that, trolls, and the match itself was phenomenal. The improv ending, if it wasn’t needed, improv ending, I’ve been led to believe that it was with Brock. Finally, you know, raising Cody’s hand and endorsing Cody even after that battle after Cody beat Brock, I can’t believe anybody would’ve watched that thing and walked away going, yeah, but your story there. Oh God, it was phenomenal. It was phenomenal. Hats off to Brock. First and foremost, Brock did a magnificent job. A believably putting Cody over believably. Yes. Because if, if you, if you just dropped out of one of the UFOs that everybody’s talking about now, that evidently are landing every place and been around for a while, if you just came down from wherever you came from and your UFO and you watch that, you watch the interest of that match, you would assume that Brock Lesnar was going to eat Cody Rhodes alive. Yes. And Cody was the underdog as he should have been, as he was, as he was storyline-wise. You troll sons of bitches. He came up from underneath. He overcame the odds, the obvious physical odds.”

On waiting off on Rhodes against Roman Reigns:

“The reputation of Brock Lesnar. The credentials of Brock Lesnar. Cody overcame those to come out on top. That was one of the best stories I’ve seen in a long time. Play out on a pay-per-view. Awesome. Off to it. I built it up, you know. It seems like a long time, right? Oh my God. WrestleMania, by the way. Tickets go on sale shortly. I think I saw, yeah. During one of the spots, which is really weird too. Watching commercials during the pay-per-view was fresh to me. It was weird. But yeah, WrestleMania tickets are going on sale soon. It’ll be here before we know it. Time flies folks. Yes, it’ll be here. And WWE has proven they have the discipline and the talent to extend the storyline. I’d keep him away from Roman Reigns, keep the belt on Roman Reigns, and put as much heat on Roman Reigns as you could possibly keep on him. And now, let’s see what happens at WrestleMania. But that’s the story, and that’s gonna be fascinating for someone like me who appreciates the story. And by the way, who could f*cking recognize it? What a story actually is versus what you wanna say a story is. Keep it alive, keep ’em apart. Let it happen. Keep the heat on, Roman. You’ve gone this far. Don’t give up now. Keep it going for,”

