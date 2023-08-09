The August 11 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers, with one match likely airing at a later date:

* Jacy Jayne defeated Karmen Petrovic

* Joe Coffey defeated Tavion Heights

* Dani Palmer defeated Brooklyn Barlow

* Damon Kemp defeated Dante Chen

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

