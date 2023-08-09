Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.888 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 7.33% from last week’s 1.759 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home show.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 15.09% from last week’s 0.53 key demo rating. The 0.61 key demo rating represents 793,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.27% from the 694,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.53 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the sixth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. This was RAW’s highest total audience and highest key demo rating since June 26 for the Money In the Bank go-home show. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 7.33% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 15.09% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 3.47% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.96% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW aired from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the following line-up announced head of time – fallout from SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes in the opening segment, a promo from Becky Lynch, an appearance by The Judgment Day, plus a Fatal 4 Way to determine the next challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The main event ended up being The Judgment Day vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura.

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.260 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 10 Episode: 1.818 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 17 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 1 Episode: 1.778 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 8 Episode: 1.785 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash and post-Draft episode)

May 15 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 22 Episode: 1.638 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 1.611 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Night of Champions Memorial Day episode)

June 5 Episode: 1.828 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 1.595 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 1.973 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.828 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 10 Episode: 1.809 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 17 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 24 Episode: 1.818 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 31 Episode: 1.759 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 7 Episode: 1.888 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

