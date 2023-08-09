The WWE NXT Heatwave episode has been confirmed for Tuesday, August 22.

Heatwave will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against the winner of next week’s match between Dijak and Wes Lee.

WWE has also announced Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov for Heatwave, as well as NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defending against Noam Dar.

