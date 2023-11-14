The viewership numbers are in for the November 11th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 396,000 viewers on average and scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership is up 8% compared to the November 4th episode and up 21% in the key demo rating, which was at 0.09 last Saturday.

Collision featured Andrade El Idolo taking on Daniel Garcia, as well as Roderick Strong in action and the second-ever Adam Copeland matchup in AEW since he debuted at WrestleDream back in October. The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to battle Lance Archer and The Righteous.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to update you on the viewership numbers for all AEW programming. Stay tuned.