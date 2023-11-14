Tony Schiavone is the biggest Sting fan of all, and he wants an older version of the Icon’s character to appear for AEW Revolution 2024.

Schiavone spoke about the former multi-time world champion during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, where he reflected on his relationship with Sting and shares a story of the first time he “stuck a microphone” in Sting’s face at TBS Studios many years ago.

It was surreal, it really was, and I was really thrilled about doing it. I was talking to Sting on Saturday when we were in Oakland, and we were giving each other a hard time, as you do. There were a bunch of guys standing around and I said, ‘Yeah, I remember the first time I stuck the microphone in front of Sting at TBS Studios. Sting rolled down, he was so blown up he couldn’t get words out. He was [breathing heavy].’ Sting says, ‘I don’t remember that.’ I said, ‘It’s on video if you’d like me to pull it up.’ Both have been such phenomenal performers, and I’ve said this many times, I’m honored to be tied to them in some way.

Sting will be wrestling his final match at Revolution 2024. Schiavone pitches that he would like the Surfer version of Sting to appear for his final match rather than the Crow Sting that has graced AEW screens since he first appeared in 2020.

You look online and see a lot of photos of Ric Flair, it’s me holding a microphone. That’s very special to me. I really would like for Sting, for his last match, to come out at Surfer Sting. Blonde hair, spike it up. It would be great. A lot of people would love to see it. Maybe we can convince him to do it.

Joining Sting on his final AEW run is former 16-time world champion Ric Flair, who revealed several weeks ago that he had signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)