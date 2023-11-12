Adam Copeland and Sting team with Darby Allin in the main event:

Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade el Idolo

LFI vs. The WorkHorsemen

Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle

Darius Martin vs. Roderick Strong

Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, & Sting vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 11/11/23

From the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California!

Match #1. Andrade el Idolo w/ CJ Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

Both men trade arm ringers with Andrade getting the upper hand. Garcia sends Andrade into the ropes but it’s TRANQUILO. Garcia attempts to dance but Andrade runs him over. Drop down by Garcia but Andrade counters with a sliding dropkick. Hockey fight now and Garcia fights back with a dropkick of his own. Andrade thinks about a moonsault to the outside but Garcia walks to the other side of the ring. Andrade tries to get back in the ring but Garcia sends him crashing to the floor with a running knee. Garcia turns his attention to CJ Perry and Perry dances right back at him. Rebound German suplex by Garcia and Andrade rolls to the outside. Garcia seats Andrade in a chair and hits a running dropkick on the floor. Back in the ring, Andrade looks for a roll up but Garcia grabs a hold of a leg and locks in a standing ankle lock. Andrade delivers some up kicks and finally escapes, responding with a pair of dragon screw leg whips. Flying forearm by Andrade and a kip up. Pair of running knees to a seated Garcia in the corner. Two count. Andrade goes up top but his knee buckles and Garcia takes advantage. Brainbuster by Garcia and he holds on! Snap suplex response by Andrade. Two. Three amigos countered into another brainbuster by Garcia! Waist lock by Garcia but Andrade elbows his way out. Moonsault by Andrade but Garcia moves and he lands on his feet, only to moonsault from standing and getting another two count. Fighting spirit! Both men are elbowing the demons out of each other before Andrade fakes a pump kick and hits a brutal spinning back elbow. Figure Eight by Andrade and Garcia taps!

Winner: Andrade el Idolo

Rating: ***3/4. Heck of an opener. Andrade’s recent success in AEW has been awesome and he’s delivering big time on Collision. Garcia fought hard but came up just short.

Match #2. Dalton Castle w/ The Boys vs. Nick Wayne w/ Christian & Luchasaurus

Ankle pick by Castle into a body lock. Gut wrench suplex by Castle and Wayne is in trouble early. Big hip toss by Castle, who the crowd is firmly behind. Powerslam by Castle but Wayne escapes to the apron and drops Castle neck-first. Flying forearm by Wayne gets two. Waist lock by Wayne but Castle switches and Wayne rolls him up for two. Back elbow by Castle and a clothesline. Exploder by Castle. Two of them. BangARang attempt by Castle but Wayne rolls through for two. Wayne’s World but Castle holds on and it’s a big German suplex. Luchasaurus is on the apron but The Boys grab a hold of him, only to be chokeslammed on the floor. Roll up by Castle gets two. Christian gets on the apron on the far side as Wayne goes to the eyes, posts Castle, and connects with Wayne’s World for the win.

Winner: Nick Wayne

Rating: **1/4. Wayne had to fight through some adversity but came out on top. Castle is truly loved by the fans.

Hangman is here and says it’s a shame the things he’s had to do to take his spot… it’s sad. Swerve crossed the threshold into hell and now you’ve got the Hangman in a Texas Death Match.

Match #3. The WorkHorsemen vs. LFI

Henry and Dralistico to start. Shoulder blocks by Henry and a head scissors. Tieres by Dralistico. Snap mare by Henry and a senton from the apron by Drake, who’s now legal. Dralistico chops Drake but Drake responds with a brutal overhand of his own. Rush gets the tag, and he exchanges chops with Drake in the center. Shotgun dropkick by Rush and stomps to Drake. Rush ducks a lariat and hits a running elbow to Drake, before clotheslining Henry over the top. LFI put the boots to Drake in the center of the ring as we go to PIP. Rush takes the fight to the outside, throwing Henry in the guard rail a bunch and we go to commercial break. Back from break as Rush teases the Bulls Horns, and kicks Drake in the face. TRANQUILO. Henry in now and a rolling elbow for his troubles. Drake charges and Rush catches him with a powerslam. Atomic drop, dropkick to the leg, and a dropkick to the face of Drake by LFI! Henry pulls Rush to the outside and hits an enziguiri in Dralistico. Kick to the head by Henry and the End of Days by Drake! Two count. Enziguiri to Rush and a pair of running knees to Dralistico in the corner. Cannonball by Drake. Drake goes up top and misses a moonsault! German suplex by Rush and a springboard Code Breaker by Dralistico. Tope con hilo to Henry and the Bulls Horns by Rush to Drake! One, two, three!

Winners: LFI

Rating: ***1/2. Two really fun tag teams. Henry and Drake remind me of a modern day Power & Glory, in the best way. Rush is a superstar and this match ruled.

House of Black is here, via video. Black says he wants to obtain the one thing that they desire the most in this company, and says the enemy of our enemy, is also, our enemy. Kings of the Black Throne vs. Big Bill and Ricky Starks at Full Gear! Julia Hart says that if she beats Willow tonight, she wants a rematch with Kris Statlander

Back from break, Kris Statlander is with Lexi Nair and Willow. Statlander says Willow deserves the shot and it’s going to be a triple threat match at Full Gear, with the winners of two eliminator matches starting tonight.

Match #4. Roderick Strong w/ The Kingdom vs. Darius Martin

Strong wills himself out of his wheelchair to make it to the ring. Arm ringer and an arm drag by Roddy. Fans chant “neck strong” in an amazing turn of events. Arm drag by Martin and a dropkick to the face. Chops by Martin and an enziguiri in the corner. Diving crossbody block by Martin gets two. Martin charges but Roddy kicks the knee and connects with a uranage into a back breaker. HARD chops by Roddy in the corner. Back breaker by Roddy and some kicks to the back. Mounted punches in the corner by Roddy. Fireman’s carry by Roddy but Martin gets free and sends Roddy into the top turnbuckle. Roddy runs into a pair of boots but responds with a big dropkick to the face of Martin. Neck crank by Roddy but Martin fights free and drops him with a jaw breaker. Knee to the face by Roddy. Manhattan drop and an enziguiri by Martin. Hard chops by Martin now in the corner and a rebound Pele kick stuns Roddy! Two count. Bottom rope assisted something by Darius, but Roddy catches him with a flying knee and the Sick Kick! End of Heartache and this one is over!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: **1/2. It’s so good to see Roderick Strong in a wrestling match again. Martin put up a good fight but there was never a chance, but Roddy’s offense always looks so good.

Weiner punch by Mike Bennett after the bell! Spike piledriver to Martin.

Bryan Danielson has been announced as the first participant in the AEW Continental Classic

Match #5. Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart w/ Brody King

Hart misses a charge and Willow introduces her to the top turnbuckle. Shoulder block by Willow and a boot to the back. Body slam by Willow and a diving low cross body block for two. Gory Special by Willow but Anna gets to the ropes. King provides a distraction from the outside and Hart takes advantage. Arm ringer and some stomps to the back. Willow respond with a big clothesline and both women are down. Hart back flips out of a back suplex but drops Hart with another clothesline. Spinebuster by Willow! High stack and a two count. Willow looks for the Babe with the Powerbomb but the damage done to Willow’s arm prevents that. Handspring into a clothesline in the corner and a lariat in the middle of the ring by Hart. Hartless by Hart but Willow stands up with Hart on her back…. POUNCEEEE. King pulls Willow to the outside, but Willow throws Hart into the steel steps. Willow looks for the cannonball but Hart moves and Willow lands hard. Hart goes up top, but she’s taking too long and Willow grabs her. Full Nelson Slam by Willow! One, two, no! Willow looks for the Babe with the Powerbomb but Hart lands… weirdly on her backside. Willow misses a clothesline and Hart clotheslines her from behind. Moonsault by Hart wins this one.

Winner: Julia Hart

Rating: **1/2. Despite falling apart a little bit towards the end, this was a strong match between the two women. Hart is so young in the business but she’s getting a lot of reps in, and just may be the next TBS Champion.

Lexi Nair is here with Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Starks and Bill said they don’t care what these other teams think, or what they want, because they’re not giving them the time of day. Welp, Lexi Nair informs Bill and Starks that they will be defending the titles in a four-way match against LFI and the House of Black at Full Gear.

Match #6. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. ???

Paul Wight has joined commentary. Smash. Spinebuster. Fin.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: NR

Don Callis is in the ring now, with Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher. Callis says his family is the greatest family in all of pro wrestling. Jericho is scared, so he called the biggest man in pro wrestling, Paul Wight. Wight is a standup guy, so he of course accepted. Callis says Wight got shortchanged in the brains department, because only an idiot would face the Callis family, considering what they’ve done to everyone else. Callis says Wight is a scared giant, as he and Hobbs confront him at the desk. Callis says he’s buried two giants in his career, and he’s happy to have Hobbs make it three! Hobbs throws some stuff at Wight and Wight throws it back, but Callis and Fletcher pull Hobbs to the back.

FTR is with Lexi Nair. Cash reminds us that LFI left Starks and Bill to beat them down last week. House of Black involving themselves doesn’t make FTR happy, either.

Match #7. Sting, Darby Allin, & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer w/ Jake “The Snake” Robers & The Righteous

Copeland fires some clotheslines at Dutch and a flying clothesline takes him down. Sting tags himself in and he stands across from Lance Archer. It’s a woo-off! Sting ducks a clothesline and delivers some chops to Archer. Sting sends The Righteous to the floor from the apron and clotheslines Archer over the top as well. The fight spills to the outside and it’s a brawl around the ringside area. Sting takes a chair to Archer behind the referee’s back. Back from break and Vincent is biting Sting in the corner. Quick tags now as Dutch is in, putting the boots to Sting in the corner, before tagging Archer who does the same. Sting ducks a pair of clotheslines by Vincent and it’s a meeting of the minds. Sting stumbles and looks to make the tag to Darby and does. Shotgun dropkick to Vincent. Splashes in the corner to Vincent but Archer is in now. Darby looks for the Code Red on Vincent but Dutch clotheslines him off of Vincent’s back. Darby now in trouble in the corner as Vincent goes to work. Darby tries to fight back but a running back elbow flattens him. Archer in with a huge release suplex to Darby. Righteous looking for the assisted Sliced Bread but Darby fights out. Sting dives on Archer on the outside as Copeland gets the tag! Diving clothesline takes out The Righteous. Spear to Archer on the apron. Dutch gets dumped over the top and Vincent gets back body dropped over as well. Suicide dive by Copeland! Copeland tries a spear but Archer trips him up. Coffin Drop by Darby to Archer on the floor. Bossman Slam to a charging Copeland by Dutch back inside the ring! Sting fighting off both Righteous! Scorpion Death Drop by Sting to Dutch as Copeland assists with a diving elbow off the middle rope. Stinger Splash to Vincent, who then strolls into a spear by Copeland for the win!

Winners: Darby Allin, Sting, & Adam Copeland

Rating: **1/2. Here’s the deal. This felt like a house show match, where the winner was never in doubt, and it kind of plodded along until the end. Once we hit the home stretch as Copeland and Sting were working together? Man that was so cool to see. Fine for what it was.

All three men celebrate in the ring, but here comes Christian. Christian and his family hold up their title as we head off the air.

Final Thoughts: Well-paced and entertaining episode of Collision tonight, as usual. Even though the show was taped after Rampage yesterday, or before, it still felt important. Anytime you’ve got Sting or Adam Copeland wrestling, it’s a big deal, and to have them both in the same match? Heck of a lot of fun. The build to Full Gear is in full swing, and a few more matches were made tonight. Andrade and LFI specifically stood out tonight, so let’s see what that means for the PPV next week. The only issue I have with the show is that, on paper, every match was easily predictable, albeit entertaining. 7.5/10.