On the eve of Forbidden Door, AEW is giving up some showcase matches tonight on Collision:
- Hechicero vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. TMDK
- Serena Deeb vs. Kelly Madan
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost
- Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
- El Phantasmo, Konosuke Takeshita, & Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin, Lio Rush, & Mark Briscoe
- Women’s Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!
AEW Collision 6/29/24
From the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!