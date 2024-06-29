On the eve of Forbidden Door, AEW is giving up some showcase matches tonight on Collision:

Hechicero vs. Kevin Blackwood

Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. TMDK

Serena Deeb vs. Kelly Madan

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost

Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

El Phantasmo, Konosuke Takeshita, & Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin, Lio Rush, & Mark Briscoe

Women's Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo AEW Collision 6/29/24 From the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!