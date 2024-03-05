The viewership numbers are in for the March 2nd edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 455,000 viewers, an increase of 18% from the previous Saturday’s average viewership number of 385,000. It scored a rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up 18% from last week’s show.

Collision featured a massive eight-man tag, a three-way dance between Penta El Zero Miedo, Dante Martin, and Bryan Keith, as well as more build-up to AEW Revolution, which took place on March 3rd and was centered around the retirement of sting.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.