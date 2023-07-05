AEW Collision drew 452,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics.

This is down 24.03% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 595,000 viewers for the second Collision episode.

The third episode of Collision drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 38.09% from the 0.21 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.13 key demo rating represents 172,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 36.76% from the 272,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode drew.

It’s interesting to note how similar the numbers for Saturday’s two-hour Collision episode are to the numbers for Friday’s one-hour Rampage on TNT, which drew 450,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the taped post-Forbidden Door II episode, which aired in the 10pm timeslot.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT was taped on Thursday from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with full spoilers available and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a match with Miro, AEW World Champion MJF making his Collision in-ring debut, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Lady Frost, Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks in a quarterfinal match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes in a quarterfinal match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in a quarterfinal match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.