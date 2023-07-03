Friday’s taped post-Forbidden Door II edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 450,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 15.09% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 391,000 viewers for the Forbidden Door II go-home show.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 18.18% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 171,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 19.58% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the the highest total audience and the highest key demo viewership since the live episode on April 7. Friday’s Rampage drew the eighth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three others. This past week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 15.09% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 18.18% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 7.40% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 18.75% from the previous year. The 2022 show was also the taped post-Forbidden Door episode.

Friday’s post-Forbidden Door edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Johnny TV and QT Marshall vs. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy, Shawn Spears vs. The Blade, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against Komander, plus Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie in the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 13 Episode: 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday 6:30pm episode)

May 19 Episode: 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 26 Episode: 436,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 2 Episode: 357,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight Night post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 9 Episode: 291,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 16 Episode: 423,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 23 Episode: 391,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 30 Episode: 450,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 7 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.