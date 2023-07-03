WWE superstars Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, better known as the Judgment Day, have recreated a famous moment in the history of The Beatles.

The group was featured in a new video by WWE that shows their attempt at mimicking the famous album cover from “Abbey Road.” The description reads, “While in London for WWE Money in the Bank, The Judgment Day channel their inner Fab Four as they recreate The Beatles’ famous Abbey Road album cover.”

While the Judgment Day was on the same page here, this past Saturday’s Money In The Bank saw some up-and-downs for the group. Damian Priest ended up winning the Men’s MITB ladder match, but Finn Balor came up short in his world title showdown against Seth Rollins. Balor and Priest then argued at ringside, as Priest stood by holding his briefcase and teased a cash-in. Check out the Abbey Road video below.